Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys 8,568 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned 0.22% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $205,572. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NYSE BXMT opened at $33.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.34. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

