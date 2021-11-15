Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $15.22 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,440 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

