Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,460 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $61.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

