New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 106.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 136,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NJR opened at $38.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 86.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NJR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

