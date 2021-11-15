Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGIG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000.

Shares of OGIG opened at $57.68 on Monday. O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.62.

