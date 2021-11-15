Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,650 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American Well were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Well by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,631 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Well by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American Well by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 33,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 309,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 187,147 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $125,382.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

American Well stock opened at $8.66 on Monday. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.71% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

