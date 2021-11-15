Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $43,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,110,000 after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 112.8% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,085,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,131,000 after buying an additional 2,695,802 shares during the period. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,277,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,592,000 after buying an additional 352,029 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $85.71 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.