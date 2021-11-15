Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after buying an additional 130,789 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 241,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXE opened at $20.91 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

