Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 692,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.32 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

