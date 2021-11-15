Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $66,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OIH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth $17,387,000. Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 410.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter worth $3,682,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $206.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.63 and a 200 day moving average of $205.46. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $115.13 and a 52-week high of $248.09.

