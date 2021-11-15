NexGen Energy Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

