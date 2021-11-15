NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.