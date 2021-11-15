NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report sales of $146.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.71 million to $147.70 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $141.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $588.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $16.95. The company had a trading volume of 269,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,349 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $56,933.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 151.6% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 20,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

