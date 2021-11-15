NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17. NGL Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $466,550 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

