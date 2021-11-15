Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 467.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $170,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC opened at $275.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

