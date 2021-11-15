Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lowered by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $57,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $275.59 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $226.09 and a 1-year high of $296.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.09 and its 200-day moving average is $267.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

