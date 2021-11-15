Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Northern Oil and Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. 479,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,988. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

