Northern Trust Corp Acquires 30,847 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170,308 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 44,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Peabody Energy by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,233,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $11.56 on Monday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $3,091,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

