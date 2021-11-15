Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,135 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.00% of Vaxart worth $9,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXRT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 481.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vaxart by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 95,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vaxart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vaxart by 2,723.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 540,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vaxart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxart alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VXRT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

VXRT opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $854.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. Vaxart’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.