Northern Trust Corp Buys 10,491 Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Chuy’s stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50. The company has a market cap of $651.29 million, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

