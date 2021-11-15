Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tucows were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tucows by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,271,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Tucows by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 975,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,355,000 after buying an additional 372,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tucows by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Tucows by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

TCX opened at $88.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $94.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.02 million, a P/E ratio of 128.41 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $324,402.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,482.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elliot Noss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $774,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

