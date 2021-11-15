Northern Trust Corp Has $9.05 Million Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $19.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

