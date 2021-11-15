Northern Trust Corp Purchases 152,374 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,374 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of ViewRay worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in ViewRay by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in ViewRay by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 599,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ViewRay by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 181,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ViewRay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,439,000 after purchasing an additional 812,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

VRAY opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRAY. B. Riley began coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

