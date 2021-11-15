Northern Trust Corp Purchases 89,794 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,560,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gannett were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gannett by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gannett by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Gannett by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $765.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.