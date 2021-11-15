Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) PT Lowered to C$47.75 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.95.

Get Northland Power alerts:

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.9704 dividend. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.