Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$48.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.06.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI opened at C$39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$37.25 and a 12-month high of C$51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a PE ratio of 46.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.03%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.