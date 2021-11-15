Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lifted by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up 1.4% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.15.

NOC opened at $359.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.02 and a 200-day moving average of $367.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $282.88 and a 52-week high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

