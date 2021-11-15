Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NOVC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 98,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Novation Companies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Novation Companies

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

