Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the October 14th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NOVC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. 98,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. Novation Companies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.13.
About Novation Companies
