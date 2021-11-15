NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.51) EPS for the quarter.

NRXP stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

In related news, General Counsel Alessandra Daigneault sold 33,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $442,003.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Besthof sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $470,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

