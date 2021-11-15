Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 245,744.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 57.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,543. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

