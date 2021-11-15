NuShares 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $29.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $386,541.42 and $29.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00026628 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

