Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of iRhythm Technologies worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,457 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 125.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 50,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Citigroup increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.60.

IRTC opened at $106.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.04.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

