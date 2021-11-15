Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Cara Therapeutics worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after buying an additional 3,609,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 357,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3,413.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 355,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,028 shares of company stock valued at $569,148. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $868.71 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

