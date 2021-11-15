Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Stock Holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Model N were worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Model N by 17.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,866,000 after buying an additional 444,972 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 10.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,161,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,090,000 after buying an additional 212,174 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 968,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,195,000 after buying an additional 30,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $176,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,545 shares of company stock worth $386,426. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.31. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

