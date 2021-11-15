Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 23.7% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $1,849,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the second quarter worth $2,401,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $27.03.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,471,526 shares of company stock worth $37,391,213. 29.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

