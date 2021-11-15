Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200,858 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $9,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $712,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

CLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.17. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

