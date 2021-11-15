Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 80,983 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repay were worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Repay by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 70,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Repay by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 938,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Repay by 19,822.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Repay by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Repay by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RPAY shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPAY opened at $20.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

