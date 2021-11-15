Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,581 Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in POSCO by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in POSCO by 29.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in POSCO by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. UBS Group cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

PKX opened at $60.58 on Monday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $73.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%.

POSCO Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

