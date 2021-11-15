Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,067 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKTR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 537.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,966,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,578 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $20,000,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 657,701 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,626.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 309,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after purchasing an additional 291,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKTR opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

