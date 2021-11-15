nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 81.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 29.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after buying an additional 132,973 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

