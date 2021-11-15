nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,092 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,611,000 after buying an additional 781,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in nVent Electric by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after buying an additional 160,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,458,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,819,000 after buying an additional 169,312 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVT opened at $37.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.73.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

