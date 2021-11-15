Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,362,541 shares of company stock worth $31,034,310 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

