Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Murray Steele Purchases 129,396 Shares

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele acquired 129,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £69,873.84 ($91,290.62).

OAP3 opened at GBX 49 ($0.64) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £214.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.12. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 40.40 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 50 ($0.65).

Get Octopus Apollo VCT alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.30. Octopus Apollo VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Apollo VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.