OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.23 on Friday. OFS Capital has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $150.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.05.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFS Capital (OFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.