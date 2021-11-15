Oldfield Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,030,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 324,949 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises about 10.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $100,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

