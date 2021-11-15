Oldfield Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,100 shares during the quarter. Ternium accounts for about 4.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned about 0.52% of Ternium worth $43,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 752,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 193,069 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in Ternium by 20.3% in the second quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 35,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

NYSE:TX opened at $41.65 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 12.03%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

