Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 94,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 59,395 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock opened at $28.74 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.