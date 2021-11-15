Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Sells $125,173.13 in Stock

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $68.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.65 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,632,000 after buying an additional 91,744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.