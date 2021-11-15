ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $64.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of OKE opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

