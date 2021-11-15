Ontology Trading Up 4.7% Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $958.00 million and $119.56 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00148135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00037499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.94 or 0.00491793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00075507 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

